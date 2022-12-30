.

Published on: 7 minutes ago

At an interfaith programme, a Muslim boy sprang a surprise with his flawless recitation of the Bhagavad Gita. Upholding the secular nature of the country, Farhan Allahbaksh, a student of class six, stunned the audience with his knowledge of the Sanskrit verses. The boy recited verses and hymns from the Holy Book of the Hindus at 'Sarva Dharma Samavesh' held in Muddebihal town of Vijayapura district in Karnataka. The auidience was all praise for Farhan's memorable recitation. The program was attended by Gnanaprakash Swamiji of Mysore, former MLA C.S. Nadagouda Appaji, Dr Chennaveera Godu and many others.