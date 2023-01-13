Ramanagara (Karnataka): In a unique initiative to create awareness around the health threats of smoking, a young man from Karnataka's Ramnagara set a record by writing the message 'smoking is injurious to health' 260 times on a 6.9 sm long cigarette. The man who took this unique initiative, MS Darshan Gowda, is from the Mattikere village of the Channapatna taluk. He says he thought of taking up this initiative when he saw several people around him, both young and old, succumbing to the injurious habit of smoking. He decided to play his part in trying to help people realize the hazards they are causing to their own health by taking up this toxic habit of smoking. The initiative he took has been well-acknowledged and rewarded by the Golden Book of World Records, India Book of Records, and Asia Book of Records. In addition to writing 'smoking is injurious to health 260 times', he also wrote the name of the country 'India' 80 times. To execute all this, he had to write a total of 7,186 letters in an extremely tiny but readable font on a 6.9 cm cigarette. With meticulous efforts and a considerable amount of relentless dedication, Gowda brought his aim to fruition.