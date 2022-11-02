.

Karnataka man electrocuted to death while retrieving dangling car key

In a shocking video captured on CCTV, a man who was trying to retrieve an ignition key of a car dangling from an electric wire, received a fatal electric shock and died on the spot. He was trying to take back the key with the help of a mopping stick. Deceased Mallappa (58) while standing on the balcony of his house at Udayagiri Layout in Hassan town of Karnataka attempted to retrieve the key. He was electrocuted on the spot. Mallappa was a nursing staff at a hospital and noticed that the car key was dangling from the electric wire passing in front of his balcony. As he tried to remove it with help of a mopping stick, the man received a shock. Police visited the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for autopsy. A case has also been registered in this connection.