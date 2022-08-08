.

Dead body carried through flooded Cauvery river in Mandya

People in a village in Karnataka had to carry a dead body through a flooded channel to reach the crematorium as more than one lakh cusecs of water has been released from the KRS reservoir. As a result, the cemetery and road next to the river have been flooded. The incident took place in Mahadevapura, Srirangapatna. A woman named Sumalochana of Mahadevapur village passed away on Sunday evening. The villagers carried her body on their shoulders while wading through hip-deep waters to reach the crematorium and perform the deceased's last rites. Due to the flood, only a few family members could attend the funeral. The video of the villagers risking their own lives and performing the funeral has now gone viral on social media. The villagers have demanded a bridge on the cemetery road.