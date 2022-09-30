.

Karnataka: Cobra bites snake catcher's lips in viral video Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A snake catcher named Alex from Bhadravati was bitten by a cobra on his lips. The snake catcher was trying to kiss the head of the cobra when it suddenly turned and bite his lips. The video of the snake turning around and biting his lips has now gone viral. Even after being bitten by the cobra, he released it safely and then got himself admitted to Bhadravati Hospital. Later, he was shifted to McGann hospital in Shivamogga and discharged after fully recovering.