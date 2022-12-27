.

Jyotiraditya Scindia grooves to Bollywood number in Gwalior Published on: Dec 27, 2022, 1:25 PM IST

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was seen jamming to a song at a cultural program on Sunday night. The program was organised in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on the occasion of Atal Gaurav Diwas. The video shows Scindia sitting on the stage along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and other political leaders. Singer Anuradha Paudwal sang the famous song 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai' at the program to which Scindia stood up from his chair and started clapping. He was also seen extolling the audience to join him and to groove along as well.