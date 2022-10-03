.

Junagarh students perform Jagdamba Garba on skates, viewers awestruck

Junagarh (Gujarat): Where the whole country is enjoying the festive season with Garba, skaters of Junagarh have performed Jagdamba Garba while skating on the seventh day of Navratri. Around 20 students of a skating school aged between two and a half years to 14 years have been preparing the Garba on skates for the last month and the people who came to attend Garba were awestruck by the unique form of Garba. The netizens have applauded the Garba show and have praised the kids skating in heavy costumes.