.

Jumbo with longest tusks no more Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 4 seconds ago Koo_Logo Versions

Bhogeshwara, the elephant with the longest tusks among Asian elephants is no more. The jumbo was found dead in the Gundre forest range on Saturday. The gentle giant was a regular sight for tourists, which used to give darshan in the backwaters of Kabini. 'Bhogeshwara' was known as Kabini Shaktimaan. This Shaktimaan was approximately 60-years-old and had about four feet long ivory. The forest department said that the elephant had died due to age-related issues.