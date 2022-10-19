.

Jharkhand: Supporters of BJP leader create ruckus at toll plaza Published on: 37 minutes ago

Ramgarh: Supporters of former Barhi MLA and senior BJP leader Manoj Yadav, created a ruckus at a toll plaza near Pundag at Ormanjhi in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. Sticks were used from both sides during the fight. Former Barhi MLA and BJP leader Manoj Yadav's motorcade along with his supporters was passing through a Ramgarh toll plaza on Tuesday morning to attend the party's function in Ranchi. A clash took place between the BJP leader's supporters and toll staffers when they tried to move ahead without paying the toll fee. While returning from Ranchi after attending the function, the BJP leader's supporters entered the toll office and began assaulting staffers there. A chaotic situation was prevailing at the toll plaza during the ruckus. Later, the former MLA Manoj Yadav arrived at the spot to pacify both factions. Police also came to the spot to investigate the matter.