Watch : Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren playing Mandar on Karma Puja in Ranchi Published on: 2 hours ago

Ranchi (Jharkhand) : Amid political pressure Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was seen playing Mandar, a traditional folk musical instrument, on the occasion of Karam Puja in Ranchi. As if he wants to send message to his opposition that he is not under pressure despite their best effort. A day before he had won confidence motion inside the Jharkhand Assembly.