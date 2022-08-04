.

Jharkhand BJP MLA Raj Sinha pleads Speaker to withdraw suspension

On the fifth day of the Jharkhand Assembly monsoon session, a unique sight was seen outside the House. Before the start of the proceedings, BJP MLAs were spotted protesting outside the speaker's chamber. Then, as soon as Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato came out of his room to go to the House, BJP MLA Raj Sinha fell on the Speaker's feet. Raj Sinha held the feet of the Assembly Speaker and requested him to withdraw the suspension of BJP MLAs Bhanu Pratap Shahi, Dhullu Mahato, Jaiprakash Patel, and Randhir Singh. After this, the speaker smiled and agreed to his request. Immediately after the commencement of the proceedings of the House, the Speaker announced the withdrawal of suspension of the four suspended BJP MLAs from the House.