Jawan rescues Home Guard getting slapped by e-Eickshaw driver in UP Published on: 7 hours ago

An e-Rickshaw driver was caught while slapping a Home Guard at the gate of the Cantonment in the Fatehgarh Kotwali area of Farrukhabad. A video, probably recorded by a passerby, shows the accused man heading towards the Home Guard and holding him with his collar. Seconds later he starts slapping him, meanwhile, another Home Guard intervenes, but fails to save his colleague. Watching all this a Jawan appears in the frame and holds the accused with a firm grip and overpowered him within seconds. However, the date and other details are not available.