Jalandhar: Obscene dance on film songs during Ramlila goes viral

A video of the obscene dance on film songs during Ramlila from Jalandhar's Basti Sheikh area went viral on social media drawing criticism from Hindu organisations. Right-wing organisations have objected to dancing to the tunes of film songs at the religious event. The President of the Ramlila Committee then released a video apologising to the people for hurting their sentiments. He further said that it will not happen in the future.