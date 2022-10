.

3 bike-borne men flee after setting cars ablaze in Jaipur Published on: 40 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Jaipur: Three bike-borne miscreants set fire to two vehicles parked in an empty plot in the Sanganer Police Station area of Rajasthan's Jaipur on Thursday night. The miscreants covered their faces with handkerchiefs. They fled the spot after setting the vehicles on fire. Police are trying to identify them with the help of the CCTV footage.