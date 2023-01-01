.

Tourists welcomed the new year with joy and celebration in two of the most famous tourist spots in Kashmir Gulmarg and Sonmarg on New Year's eve on Saturday. While tourist footfall in Gulmarg started to increase last year and the momentum has not fizzled out as tourists from both abroad and India has flocked to Gulmarg. Even though there has not been much snowfall in Gulmarg this year, still tourists celebrated the New Year with joy. Similar scenes were witnessed in Sonmag where tourists from Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and other states welcomed 2023. Speaking to ETV Bharat, the tourists said that it was their dream to start the new year in Sonmarg adding that they welcomed the new year in a memorable way.