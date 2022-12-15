.

Internationally renowned cake artist Prachi Deb crafted a grand Banarasi Saaj concept Royal Icing Cake Published on: 12 hours ago

Internationally renowned cake artist from Pune Prachi Deb crafted and flaunted a grand Banarasi Saaj concept Royal Icing Cake for International Cake Project in Italy. Cake artists from all over the world have been invited for this project, and these artists were asked to present the culture of their country through cakes. Prachi said, " For the cake project in Italy, I opted for a special Banarasi saree, which I inherited from my mother and she can expressing her feeling of belongingness while she represents India's heritage." The 32-inch gorgeous Banarasi sari-based cake is a blend of striking colors, motifs, floral features, silver and gold zari work on the sari and traditional jewelery made with attention to detail.