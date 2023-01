.

Insane man posing as suicide bomber enters jewellery shop in Bhilai demanding money Published on: 1 hours ago

A man entered a jewellery shop posing himself as a suicide bomber in Bhilai of Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Sunday. He threatened to blow up the shop if the owner does not give him the money he demanded. The man is said to be mentally deranged. Police immediately rushed to the spot on receiving the information and nabbed him. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV.