Injured Goral enters school in Uttarkashi Published on: 7 hours ago

An injured Goral entered the Saraswati Vidya Mandir School under the Mukhem range of Uttarkashi on Thursday. A huge crowd of children gathered to see the Goral. The school staff somehow managed to lock the animal in the classroom and informed the forest department about it. The Forest Department staff reached the spot and took the Goral for treatment at a veterinary hospital in a cage. The Forest Department said that due to extreme cold, wildlife is moving towards human habitat.