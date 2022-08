.

Foam formation in Palar river worries people in Tirupattur Published on: 1 hours ago

Farmers of Tirupattur district on Thursday alleged that during the downpour on Wednesday in Vaniyambadi, the management of the Tannery had dumped leather waste in the Palar resulting in excessive foaming under the Palar bridge in the Marapatu area. Social activists expressed their anguish over the negligence of the Pollution Control Board and seek immediate remedial measures.