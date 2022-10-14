.

In a ruthless incident in Indore, a dog was deliberately run over by a car here in Venkatesh Nagar. The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced and using the same, a member of People For Animals (PFA), reached the Aerodrome police station and lodged a complaint against the driver, who is identified as Raees Jade, and the dog which suffered minor injuries was given first aid. The footage captured on CCTV, revealed that the driver, Raees Jade deliberately 'targeting' the dog, sitting on the road. The police have started an investigation into the case.