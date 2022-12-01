.

Gujarat village touted as mini Africa voting for first time in first phase

Jambur village, touted as mini Africa, is voting for the first time in the first phase of Gujarat Assembly Election 2022. The Jambur residents of African descent are elated over getting an opportunity for becoming a part of the democratic process of polls. For them it is a matter of great pleasure and they are profusely thanking the Election Commission of India (ECI). They are living here for decades but this is the first time they are allowed to vote. Their forefathers came to India from Africa long time ago when the fort was being built in Junagadh. First they settled in Ratanpur village and then in Jambur village. Later, the government has given them the status of Siddhi tribal community.