Indian Railways rejoices as Mumbai-Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express turns 50 Published on: 7 minutes ago

Indian Railways celebrated the Golden Jubilee of the Mumbai-Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express on May 17. The Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express connects the national capital with the financial capital of the nation. Presently, 25 Rajdhani Express trains are operational across India. The Express offers speedy connectivity with excellent amenities, hospitality, and ambiance.