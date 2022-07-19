.

The Indian national anthem Jan-Gana-Man was played on the bagpipes during a competition in a school in Switzerland. A video of the event has managed to please many Indians. The visuals are from the Kumudini Homes School in Kalimpong, wherein the students were representing India in the ongoing Basel Tattoo competition there. To showcase their representation, the Indian National Anthem was played along with the hoisting of the Indian national tricolour.