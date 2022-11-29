.

Army trains this kite to prey on enemy drones Published on: 21 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

The Indian Army demonstrated the use of kites to prey on enemy drones during the ongoing joint training exercise Yuddh Abhyas in Auli, Uttarakhand. Army troops are using trained kites to prey on enemy drones in a first-of-its-kind usage of these birds. Indian Army is using trained kites along with dogs for military operations, Army officials said. Such a capability can help the security forces to tackle the menace of drones coming from across the border to Indian areas in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, the 18th edition of the Indo-US joint training exercise "Yudh Abhyas 22" commenced in Uttarakhand's Auli on Saturday.