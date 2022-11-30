.

Unarmed combat training for Indo US forces in high altitude Auli near China border

The forces India and the United States are holding a joint military exercise in Auli in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district near China border. Visuals show unarmed combat training held for the troops of the two countries. Training in military manouvres were carried out with with a Russian-origin Mi-17 V5 helicopter. The Indian Army troops also carried out slithering operations with the M-17 helicopter. The troops took out a heliborne operation airdropping armed men. The joint military feats in the high-altitude area near the China border are indeed breathtaking.