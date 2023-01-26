Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh): For the first time, people belonging to the transgender community participated in the Republic Day parade in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur on Thursday. These six transgenders, who marched in the rally along with other men and women, have recently been recruited as constables in Chhattisgarh Police’s newly formed elite unit ‘Bastar Fighters'.

They marched in the R-Day parade organized at Lalbagh Maidan in Jagdalpur. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was also present in Jagdalpur for the flag-hoisting ceremony. He unfurled the tricolor during the 74th Republic day celebrations here. On the ocassion, Bastar Inspector General Sundarraj. P said that it is a proud moment for Chhattisgarh.

"It is for the first time that policemen of the third gender will participate in the Republic Day parade. It is a historic moment for Chhattisgarh. Everyone in the society must be treated equally and this is the message that we have spread." He further added that the inclusion of the third gender had sent a message of equality in society and the third gender will be able to join the mainstream.

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day on Thursday. The proud citizens of India mark this day with much grandeur and enthusiasm. The R-day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. Millions of Indians witness the rich cultural heritage of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force during the Republic Day parade which awakens a sense of patriotism in them.