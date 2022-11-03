.

Wanted to kill Imran Khan because...Attacker on camera Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former Pakistan Prime Minster Imran Khan survived a deadly attack on Thursday after an assailant reached close to his container and opened fire targeting Khan during the party's long march in Wazirabad near Gujranwala in Punjab, Pakistan. Nabbed by the police, the attacker later said that he only wanted to kill Khan and no one else. The clip of his confessional statement, which is now being circulated on local media, shows a man in his late twenties, sporting a dishevelled look. "He (Imran) was misleading the people and I could not bear watching it. So I attempted to kill him," the suspect said in a video statement. "I tried my best to kill him. I wanted to kill him (Khan) only and no one else," he confessed. The gunman admitted that he was not affiliated with any political, religious, or terror outfits. He asserted that the idea to assassinate the PTI chief germinated after he announced the mega rally on October 28. "I decided to kill him today. This idea came to me when Khan started his long march. I am alone and nobody is with me. I came on my motorbike and I parked the bike in the shop of my uncle," he explained. "I decided to kill him because when a call for prayer was given, songs were being played (from the container)," he added.