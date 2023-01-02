.

IES 5th ranker Pawan Swaroop Reddy shares words of wisdom Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Some people are good at academics, while others are good at sports, but Pawan Swaroop Reddy excelled at both! The boy from Hyderabad was among the top five rankers in the Indian Engineering Services examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. Most people are aware of the national-level competitive examinations like the IAS and the IPS, but very few have any idea about the IES conducted by the UPSC. ETV Bharat spoke to Pawan Swaroop in an exclusive interview regarding his journey in securing the fifth position in the national competitive exams.