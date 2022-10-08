.

Scenes from IAF's dazzling air show on 90th anniversary Published on: 32 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Chandigarh: On the occasion of Indian Air Force's 90th-anniversary celebrations on Saturday, the IAF's Netra Formation, Surya Kiran and Sarang Aerobatic Teams’ performances, Rafale’s ‘vertical Charlie’ formation were some of the highlights of the stunning air show at the Sukhna Lake complex in Chandigarh. Nearly 80 military aircraft and helicopters enthralled audiences including President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of IAF’s 90th-anniversary celebrations on Saturday. It is for the first time that the IAF decided to hold its annual Air Force Day parade and fly-past outside the Delhi-NCR.