Huge crocodile spotted in Sutlej river in Firozpur Published on: 13 hours ago

A huge crocodile has been spotted in the Sutlej river in Punjab's Firozpur district. It was seen crawling out of the river and roaming around. The people residing in the nearby villages raised concerns over the situation. They made an appeal to the Wildlife Department to catch it and release it in other areas. A video that captured the movement of the reptile is making rounds across the media.