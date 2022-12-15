.

HP CM confirms plan to reinstate Atal Tunnel missing plaque Published on: 3 hours ago

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu commented on reinstalling the Atal Tunnel missing plaque. He said, "The name won't be changed. We are not renaming Atal Tunnel. We respect the former Prime Minister. But BJP should have upheld the dignity of those who laid the foundation stone. We respect all PMs but will restore the plaque." Sonia Gandhi laid the tunnel foundation stone in 2010 when she was the chairperson of the then National Advisory Council (NAC). The plaque went missing prior to the tunnel inauguration by PM Modi in 2020. CM Sukhu made the latest statement in Delhi, when he came to meet AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge.