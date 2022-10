.

Horses worshipped during Chhath Puja in Uttar Pradesh

The festival of Chhath Puja was celebrated with great pomp in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli district on Saturday. The people celebrated the festival in a unique way. Seven horses were worshipped near the Surya Mandir located at Mansarovar in UP. The women took blessings from the horses and then fed them with gram and jaggery. This tradition started about 15 years ago.