The hill state of Himachal Pradesh has received fresh snowfall during the past 24 hours, and the higher mountain regions have received moderate snowfall and rainfall, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. It forecast snowfall in higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh during the next 24 days. The IMD has forecast moderate snowfall during the next two days in the Kinnaur, Chamba, Lahaul, Spiti, Shimla and Kullu districts of the state. After January 14, the weather is expected to remain dry, while a cold wave alert in the lower districts of Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Una and Mandi has been sounded in the region. The higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours received fresh snowfall. Kothi in Kullu district received 15 cm snowfall,Hansa in Lahaul-Spiti recorded 9 cm fresh snowfall and higher reaches of Shimla district recorded 5 cm of fresh snowfall, said IMD Senior Scientist HP Sandeep Kumar Sharma. He further added that during the next 48 hours, the higher reaches in Kinnaur, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu and Shimla districts are expected to get light to moderate snowfall. "The lower parts of the state have received rainfall. The temperature during 24 hours has also fallen by 3 degrees Celsius in the state. After January 14 the weather is expected to remain dry and a cold wave alert has also been sounded for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and other lower areas of the state," he added.Kullu and Shimla districts are expected to get light to moderate snowfall. "The lower parts of the state have received rainfall. The temperature during 24 hours has also fallen by 3 degrees Celsius in the state. After January 14 the weather is expected to remain dry and a cold wave alert has also been sounded for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and other lower areas of the state," he added.Kullu and Shimla districts are expected to get light to moderate snowfall. "The lower parts of the state have received rainfall. The temperature during 24 hours has also fallen by 3 degrees Celsius in the state. After January 14 the weather is expected to remain dry and a cold wave alert has also been sounded for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and other lower areas of the state," he added.