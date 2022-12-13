.

Former US President Bill Clinton's wife, Hillary Clinton, visited the world-famous observatory, Jantar Mantar in Rajasthan's Jaipur, on Tuesday. Sources say that she spent almost one hour and enquired about the astronomical instruments of Jantar Mantar. During the visit, department employees and officials took photographs with her. She reached Jaipur from Delhi on a special flight. Deputy Director of Tourism Department Upendra Singh Shekhawat, superintendent of Jantar Mantar, Mohammad Arif, asssistant administrative officer Gopal Sharma and other employees were present during her visit.