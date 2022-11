.

Watch : Higher ranges of the Himalayas are receiving snowfall Published on: 8 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Higher ranges of the Himalayas are receiving snowfall since Tuesday evening in Uttarakhand, following rainfall in the lower regions of Dharchula. Datu village, Pachachuli, and Datun, Dugatu of Darma Valley are receiving snowfall. With this temperature has plummeted in hills and its effect can be seen in plain areas too.