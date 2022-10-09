.

Watch: Hemkunt Sahib carpeted in white

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Sri Hemkunt Sahib, a well-known Sikh pilgrimage site, witnessed heavy snowfall on Saturday. The site is located in the Himalayan peaks at a height of more than 15,000 feet. Every summer, tens of thousands of devotees visit it from all over the world. The pilgrimage to Hemkunt Sahib stopped just a day before the closing of its doors due to heavy snowfall. A breathtaking sight of the shrine blanketed in snow can be seen in the video.