.

Indian Coast Guard rescues 13 fishermen stranded in river Published on: 22 minutes ago

13 fishermen were rescued by the Daman coast guard on two helicopters after the engine of the fishermen's boat went out of service in the middle of the sea. The coastguard said that 13 fishermen on the boat, MH07NM 1103, named Tulsi Devi, owned by Kaushik Thakor Tandel from Navsari were out fishing even after the Meteorological Department's warning of strong winds in the sea near Valsad-Daman, the boat was stopped in the middle of the sea due to a sudden engine failure. All the fishermen were rescued safely and basic medical help was also provided while the police are investigating the incident for the identity of the rescued fishermen.