.

Himalayan temples hit by winter snowfall, crashing temperatures Published on: 8 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

The Himalayan temples are closing down one by one in Uttarakhand due to plummeting winter temperatures caused by snowfall. Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamuntori temples are already closed and will remain so for the snowfall season. Badrinath temple is also scheduled to be closed on November 19 as the last batches of devotees are still arriving to offer prayers despite fresh snowfall. Also, the Nanda Devi National Park and Kedarnath Musk Deer Sanctuary witnessed heavy snowfall. Intermittent drizzling in the plains, including Dehradun and Haridwar, caused further drop in temperature.