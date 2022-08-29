.

Heavy rains batter several parts of Karnataka, schools declare holiday

Heavy rains lashed several parts of the Mysuru region, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara, Madikeri, and Dakshina Kannada districts. Due to heavy waterlogging, traffic movement on several roads was affected. Movement between Mysuru and Bengaluru was disrupted following heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, a passenger bus got stuck at an underpass in Ramanagara due to water logging. The passengers were rescued with the help of locals. Authorities in Mandya, Ramanagara, and Chamarajanagar districts have announced a holiday for schools in view of heavy rains in these districts. Ramanagara Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Gangannaswamy has issued an order announcing holidays for government schools in Ramanagara, Channapatna, and Kanakapura. The management board of private schools in the district has also declared a holiday as normal life has been disrupted.