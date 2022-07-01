.

Haryana youth shows off his skills, dives into canal with bike Published on: 1 hours ago

In a bizarre incident, a youth from the Panipat district in Haryana showed off his motorbiking skills by diving straight into a canal. The youth had gathered his friends near the canal, who decided to record his antics. The motorcyclist drove his bike for a few seconds before he hurled himself and his bike into the canal. His friends can be seen laughing in disbelief as the youth emerges from the water.