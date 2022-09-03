.

Watch: Doctor breaks down alleging caste discrimination in Haryana Published on: 3 hours ago

A video of Dr. Dharmendra breaking down into tears at the Civil Hospital of Bhiwani went viral on social media. The video is said to be on July 31. The doctor, who is a resident of Bihar, alleged that due to caste discrimination, he is not given a place to sit in the hospital. He does not even get a chair to see the patients. In the video, the doctor can be spotted weeping inconsolably and some people behind the camera can be heard taking the doctor's side. The doctor has also complained about this to the hospital authorities. However, no one has confirmed the allegation of casteism. On the other hand, Dr. Edwin Ranga, Principal Medical officer (PMO) of Bhiwani Civil Hospital, shared a different story. Dr. Edwin alleged that Dr. Dharmendra has misbehaved with the hospital staff. He hurled abuses at the security guards and Dr. Manish Sheoran present in the operation theatre. In this regard, complaints of both parties are being investigated and action will be taken against whoever is found guilty.