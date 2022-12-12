.

Haryana CM Khattar accuses rivals of changing CMs on social media Published on: 2 hours ago

BJP's Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has passed satiric comments, accusing opponents of changing CMs on social media daily before they go to bed. He asserted that they would not take such decisions on Facebook or Twitter. In a pungent taunt, Khattar said, "Some people have hobby to change CM on social media. They do it daily before they go to sleep at night." His comment came amidst widely circulated reports about imminent change of guard. In his jibe at opponents, the CM asserted whoever is CM, the BJP will continue to work for the people. Nothing will change based on individuals. "We're a team and we do not decide on Facebook or Twitter," Khattar curtly said in a barbed counter attack on rivals.