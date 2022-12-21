.

Harrowing time for forest staffers in catching huge Cobra stuck in car Published on: 21 hours ago

After four hours of struggle, the personnel from the forest department were successful in pulling out a 10 feet long King Cobra stuck underneath the bonnet of a car. Motorist Jai Singh had a harrowing time when Cobra took refuge in his stationary car. The incident happened near Mallapur in Karwar area of Uttara Kannada. Staffers from the forest department were requisitioned to catch the 'uninvited guest'. Jai Singh was travelling from Kaiga to Karwar and he stopped his car near Mallapur. In the meantime a 10 feet long King Cobra entered the bonnet of his car.