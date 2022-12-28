.

'Har Ki Pauri' ghats deserted as dense fog engulfs Haridwar Published on: 13 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Haridwar: A thick layer of fog engulfed Haridwar's "Har Ki Pauri" ghats as cold waves are dipping the mercury . Har ki Puri ghats, which in general remain crowded with devotees taking dip into the Ganges also remained deserted on Wednesday. City roads also witnessed less vehicular movement as people preferred to remain inside due to the chilly winds. District administration asked schools to remain closed for the next two days. Haridwar recorded a minimum temperature of 6 degrees in the early morning hours of Wednesday.