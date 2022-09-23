.

Gujarat preps for Garba with Pushpa style dance Published on: 9 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

It is after two years that people will be able to celebrate the festival of Navratri with pomp as there are no Covid-19 restrictions this year. Navratri will be organized in definite party slots. The administrators of Dandiya classes have also made special preparations for Navratri. Dance numbers are being prepared on viral film songs with Pushpa style being the most popular. Apart from this, people are gearing up for Bombay style, freestyle, Teen Tali, and Hinch.