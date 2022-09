.

Gujarat People practice Garba in Surat ahead of navratri celebration Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

People are learning ‘Garba’ for the upcoming ‘Navaratri’ festival in Surat, Gujarat. Traditionally the dance is performed during the ‘Durga Pooja’ celebrations. The fast beats and vibrance of the dance adds up to the Navaratri celebrations. As we know that Gujaratis are known for Garba and they do it around the goddess Durga.(ANI)