.

Gujarat: Congress candidate arrives to file nomination in fancy sports car Published on: 8 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

In an amusing incident here, Dharmendra Patel, a Congress candidate is seen flaunting a yellow DC Avanti car as he reached Mamlatdar's office to file his nomination from Ahemdabad's Amraiwadi constitution in the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. The DC Avanti is a coupe-styled sports car produced by DC Design, an Indian design firm originally headed by Dilip Chhabria. In the viral video, the car is seen parked outside Mamlatdar's office as a crowd clicked pictures gathering around the car. The video has gone viral on social media. Many candidates also showed up on bullock carts and on camels to submit their nomination forms.