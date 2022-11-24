.

Gujarat cattle owner walks 450 km to Dwarka temple after cows survive Lumpy outbreak Published on: 2 hours ago

A herd of cows jostling while trying to enter temple premises is not a usual sight. The exact was on display in Gujarat's Dwarka on Wednesday night. One Mahadev Desai from Kutch kept his word after his herd survived the Lumpy virus outbreak in the state in 2022. Desai walked 450 km on foot with his 25 cows to reach the temple premises, offered prayers, and took a vow to visit the temple if all his cows survived the Lumpy disease.