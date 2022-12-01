.

Groom reached polling booth to vote before wedding in Surat Published on: 9 hours ago

Its not often do one sees people going to the polling booth decked up as a groom wearing a sherwani. But voters witnessed a similar incident when Hiren Pandya, a resident of Surat's Katargam area, reached the polling station to cast his vote before reaching the marriage hall. He reached the polling booth at 8 am. After casting his vote he said that he wanted to strengthen democracy by exercising his constitutional right.