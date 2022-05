.

Godse's birthday celebrated in Gandhi's Gujarat,triggers row Published on: 11 minutes ago

A controversy has arisen on social media over the celebration of the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse on 19 May in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Hindu Sena celebrated Godse's birthday by educating the children, playing some sports, and distributing fruits. This organization also does social service activities in every district of Gujarat during this occasion.